Algonquin Sub Shop

Hours this week. Monday -Friday 11:00-5:00

SOUPS • BROWNIES • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • CAKES • SALADS • SUBS • GRILL

105 Filip St • $$

Avg 4.8 (874 reviews)

Popular Items

1/4 lb Burger$4.99
#2 Yankie Doodle$7.99
#18 Monterey Chicken$7.99
#13 BLT$7.99
Cheese Cup$1.00
Shoestring Fries$2.50
#16 Chicken Diggs$7.99
#9 California Chicken$7.99
#5 Gobbler$7.99
#1 Al Capone$7.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

105 Filip St

Algonquin IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
