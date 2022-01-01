Alhambra restaurants you'll love

Must-try Alhambra restaurants

Nabemono Shabu Shabu image

SHABU-SHABU • SEAFOOD • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES

Nabemono Shabu Shabu

27 E Main Street, Alhambra

Avg 4.5 (510 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shabu Broth Base$6.50
32oz concentrated broth base. Dilute with a 1:1 ratio of filtered water.
USDA Beef Belly Kit for 2$29.00
USDA grade tender Beef Belly. 10oz sliced & frozen. Comes with one (1) broth concentrate, 10 oz. sliced frozen meat, two (2) veggie boxes, two (2) carbs, homemade Goma Sesame sauce, homemade Yuzu Ponzu sauce, scallions, garlic, and daikon for dipping. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
CAB Short Rib Kit for 2$48.00
Certified Angus Short Rib – Our most popular beef. 10oz sliced & frozen. Comes with one (1) broth concentrate, 10 oz. sliced frozen meat, two (2) veggie boxes, two (2) carbs, homemade Goma Sesame sauce, homemade Yuzu Ponzu sauce, scallions, garlic, and daikon for dipping. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
More about Nabemono Shabu Shabu
Alondras image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Alondras

515 W Main St, Alhambra

Avg 3.2 (2085 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12 Wings$19.00
served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
6 - Wing Combo$15.00
served with fries, carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
16" The Godfather$27.00
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham and Italian sausage
More about Alondras
Spanglish Kitchen image

 

Spanglish Kitchen

526 N Atlantic Blvd, Alhambra

Avg 4.1 (2719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Asada Burrito$9.50
Steak, mexican rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, flour tortilla
Carnitas Taco$2.25
Slow cooked pork, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
Pastor Taco$2.25
Marinated pork, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
More about Spanglish Kitchen
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori & Men-Ya image

YAKITORI • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori & Men-Ya

45 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra

Avg 4.7 (467 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meatball$3.25
Thigh w/ Salt$2.95
Hakata Ramen$10.50
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori & Men-Ya
Yang's Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON

Yang's Kitchen

112 W. Main St., Alhambra

Avg 4.5 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
To-go Utensils (per person)
Please add the number of to-go utensils you'd like for your takeout order.
Cold Sesame Noodles$14.00
Semolina organic spaghetti noodles, house sesame sauce, organic cucumbers, pickled carrots, crushed peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, drizzle of chili crisp. Note: this dish comes slightly spicy by default because we enjoy it that way! Please request no spice if you do not want it to be spicy. Vegan, dairy free. Contains soy, sesame, garlic, scallions, cilantro.
Persimmon & Kale Salad$15.00
Gonzaga Farms fuyu persimmons, organic kale, organic multigrain rice, medjool dates, roasted pumpkin seeds, herbs (chive, cilantro, mint), miso lemon vinaigrette. Gluten and dairy free. Vegan. Salad will be served with dressing on the side. A seasonal fall/winter special!
More about Yang's Kitchen
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra image

 

Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra

707 E. Main St., Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Almond Iced Milk Tea$4.60
Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea$4.60
Honey Chrysanthemum Tea$4.60
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra
Chonitos Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Chonitos Mexican Restaurant

2505 W Valley blvd, Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (1453 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SHRIMP & CARNE ASADA$24.99
MENUDO$12.95
SWEET CORN CAKE$3.95
More about Chonitos Mexican Restaurant
Phoenix Restaurant & Dessert image

 

Phoenix Restaurant & Dessert

208 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
炸芝麻湯丸 Black Sesame Mochi$6.75
Deep fried sweet mochi, black sesame filling.
泰式海鮮湯麵 Thai Mixed Seafood Noodle Soup$13.95
Thai style hot and sour soup. Served with egg noodles, shrimp, squid, and fish balls.
日式海菭雞鬆飯 Minced Chicken with Seaweed Sesame$12.50
Served with a sunny-side egg on top.
More about Phoenix Restaurant & Dessert
Michoacana Alhambra image

ICE CREAM

Michoacana Alhambra

2130 S Fremont ave, Alhambra

Avg 4.4 (496 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Chicken Tamale$2.99
Jalapeno & Cheese Tamale$2.75
Elote Esquita Sm$4.59
More about Michoacana Alhambra
Nakazo Ramen image

 

Nakazo Ramen

2120 Fremont Ave, Alahambra

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
crispy thigh, coleslaw, pickles, spread and butter bun
Spicy Miso Ramen$12.75
house tonkotsu broth with spicy miso, thick noodle, pork chashu, 1/2 soft-boiled egg, green onion, bean sprouts, corn, chili paste
Gyoza$5.75
pan fried dumpling, choice of pork or vegetable
More about Nakazo Ramen
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar image

 

Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar

645 East Main Street, Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tonkotsu Ramen$12.95
Pork Broth: Protein, Bean Sprout, Corn, Green Onion, Seasoned Egg, and Dried Seaweed
Black Garlic Oil$1.50
Egg$1.25
More about Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar
Tastea image

 

Tastea

349 E. Main St., Suite 104, Alhambra

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
20oz Bootea Shaker
More about Tastea
Tastea

 

Tastea

349 E Main St, Alambra

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
More about Tastea
0015 - Alhambra image

 

0015 - Alhambra

300 W. Main Street, #101, Alhambra

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0015 - Alhambra
Main pic

 

California Rock'n Sushi

2201 W.Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LUNCH BENTO 2 ITEM$15.95
Mixed Tempura$8.95
Miso Soup$1.95
More about California Rock'n Sushi
ZAlondra's image

 

ZAlondra's

515 W Main St, Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Famous Cheeseballs$7.00
6 pieces. Alondra’s famous dough, stuffed with melted mozzarella cheese, tossed in garlic Parmesan butter and topped with grated Parmesan cheese
16" Alcatraz$20.00
Pepperoni, pepperoni, pepperoni and more pepperoni
16" This Thing of Ours$19.00
Buffalo chicken strips tossed on hot sauce with ranch drizzle.
More about ZAlondra's
Restaurant banner

 

Twinkle Tea - Alhambra

406 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Twinkle Tea - Alhambra
Restaurant banner

 

Bon Appetea Alhambra

7 S 2nd St, Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bon Appetea Alhambra

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Alhambra

Tacos

Salmon

Burritos

Carne Asada

