Alhambra restaurants you'll love

SHABU-SHABU • SEAFOOD • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES
Nabemono Shabu Shabu
27 E Main Street, Alhambra
|Popular items
|Shabu Broth Base
|$6.50
32oz concentrated broth base. Dilute with a 1:1 ratio of filtered water.
|USDA Beef Belly Kit for 2
|$29.00
USDA grade tender Beef Belly. 10oz sliced & frozen. Comes with one (1) broth concentrate, 10 oz. sliced frozen meat, two (2) veggie boxes, two (2) carbs, homemade Goma Sesame sauce, homemade Yuzu Ponzu sauce, scallions, garlic, and daikon for dipping. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
|CAB Short Rib Kit for 2
|$48.00
Certified Angus Short Rib – Our most popular beef. 10oz sliced & frozen. Comes with one (1) broth concentrate, 10 oz. sliced frozen meat, two (2) veggie boxes, two (2) carbs, homemade Goma Sesame sauce, homemade Yuzu Ponzu sauce, scallions, garlic, and daikon for dipping. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Alondras
515 W Main St, Alhambra
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$19.00
served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
|6 - Wing Combo
|$15.00
served with fries, carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
|16" The Godfather
|$27.00
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham and Italian sausage
Spanglish Kitchen
526 N Atlantic Blvd, Alhambra
|Popular items
|Asada Burrito
|$9.50
Steak, mexican rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, flour tortilla
|Carnitas Taco
|$2.25
Slow cooked pork, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
|Pastor Taco
|$2.25
Marinated pork, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
YAKITORI • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori & Men-Ya
45 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra
|Popular items
|Meatball
|$3.25
|Thigh w/ Salt
|$2.95
|Hakata Ramen
|$10.50
SMOKED SALMON
Yang's Kitchen
112 W. Main St., Alhambra
|Popular items
|To-go Utensils (per person)
Please add the number of to-go utensils you'd like for your takeout order.
|Cold Sesame Noodles
|$14.00
Semolina organic spaghetti noodles, house sesame sauce, organic cucumbers, pickled carrots, crushed peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, drizzle of chili crisp. Note: this dish comes slightly spicy by default because we enjoy it that way! Please request no spice if you do not want it to be spicy. Vegan, dairy free. Contains soy, sesame, garlic, scallions, cilantro.
|Persimmon & Kale Salad
|$15.00
Gonzaga Farms fuyu persimmons, organic kale, organic multigrain rice, medjool dates, roasted pumpkin seeds, herbs (chive, cilantro, mint), miso lemon vinaigrette. Gluten and dairy free. Vegan. Salad will be served with dressing on the side. A seasonal fall/winter special!
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra
707 E. Main St., Alhambra
|Popular items
|Almond Iced Milk Tea
|$4.60
|Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea
|$4.60
|Honey Chrysanthemum Tea
|$4.60
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Chonitos Mexican Restaurant
2505 W Valley blvd, Alhambra
|Popular items
|SHRIMP & CARNE ASADA
|$24.99
|MENUDO
|$12.95
|SWEET CORN CAKE
|$3.95
Phoenix Restaurant & Dessert
208 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra
|Popular items
|炸芝麻湯丸 Black Sesame Mochi
|$6.75
Deep fried sweet mochi, black sesame filling.
|泰式海鮮湯麵 Thai Mixed Seafood Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Thai style hot and sour soup. Served with egg noodles, shrimp, squid, and fish balls.
|日式海菭雞鬆飯 Minced Chicken with Seaweed Sesame
|$12.50
Served with a sunny-side egg on top.
ICE CREAM
Michoacana Alhambra
2130 S Fremont ave, Alhambra
|Popular items
|Green Chicken Tamale
|$2.99
|Jalapeno & Cheese Tamale
|$2.75
|Elote Esquita Sm
|$4.59
Nakazo Ramen
2120 Fremont Ave, Alahambra
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
crispy thigh, coleslaw, pickles, spread and butter bun
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$12.75
house tonkotsu broth with spicy miso, thick noodle, pork chashu, 1/2 soft-boiled egg, green onion, bean sprouts, corn, chili paste
|Gyoza
|$5.75
pan fried dumpling, choice of pork or vegetable
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar
645 East Main Street, Alhambra
|Popular items
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$12.95
Pork Broth: Protein, Bean Sprout, Corn, Green Onion, Seasoned Egg, and Dried Seaweed
|Black Garlic Oil
|$1.50
|Egg
|$1.25
Tastea
349 E. Main St., Suite 104, Alhambra
|Popular items
California Rock'n Sushi
2201 W.Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra
|Popular items
|LUNCH BENTO 2 ITEM
|$15.95
|Mixed Tempura
|$8.95
|Miso Soup
|$1.95
ZAlondra's
515 W Main St, Alhambra
|Popular items
|Famous Cheeseballs
|$7.00
6 pieces. Alondra’s famous dough, stuffed with melted mozzarella cheese, tossed in garlic Parmesan butter and topped with grated Parmesan cheese
|16" Alcatraz
|$20.00
Pepperoni, pepperoni, pepperoni and more pepperoni
|16" This Thing of Ours
|$19.00
Buffalo chicken strips tossed on hot sauce with ranch drizzle.
Twinkle Tea - Alhambra
406 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra
Bon Appetea Alhambra
7 S 2nd St, Alhambra