Alhambra cafés you'll love

Go
Alhambra restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Alhambra

Yang's Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON

Yang's Kitchen

112 W. Main St., Alhambra

Avg 4.5 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
To-go Utensils (per person)
Please add the number of to-go utensils you'd like for your takeout order.
Cold Sesame Noodles$14.00
Semolina organic spaghetti noodles, house sesame sauce, organic cucumbers, pickled carrots, crushed peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, drizzle of chili crisp. Note: this dish comes slightly spicy by default because we enjoy it that way! Please request no spice if you do not want it to be spicy. Vegan, dairy free. Contains soy, sesame, garlic, scallions, cilantro.
Persimmon & Kale Salad$15.00
Gonzaga Farms fuyu persimmons, organic kale, organic multigrain rice, medjool dates, roasted pumpkin seeds, herbs (chive, cilantro, mint), miso lemon vinaigrette. Gluten and dairy free. Vegan. Salad will be served with dressing on the side. A seasonal fall/winter special!
More about Yang's Kitchen
Tastea image

 

Tastea

349 E. Main St., Suite 104, Alhambra

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
20oz Bootea Shaker
More about Tastea
Tastea image

 

Tastea

349 E Main St, Alambra

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
More about Tastea
0015 - Alhambra image

 

0015 - Alhambra

300 W. Main Street, #101, Alhambra

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0015 - Alhambra

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Alhambra

Tacos

Salmon

Burritos

Carne Asada

Map

More near Alhambra to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Arcadia

No reviews yet

Monterey Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston