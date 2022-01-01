Alhambra cafés you'll love
More about Yang's Kitchen
Yang's Kitchen
112 W. Main St., Alhambra
Please add the number of to-go utensils you'd like for your takeout order.
|Cold Sesame Noodles
|$14.00
Semolina organic spaghetti noodles, house sesame sauce, organic cucumbers, pickled carrots, crushed peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, drizzle of chili crisp. Note: this dish comes slightly spicy by default because we enjoy it that way! Please request no spice if you do not want it to be spicy. Vegan, dairy free. Contains soy, sesame, garlic, scallions, cilantro.
|Persimmon & Kale Salad
|$15.00
Gonzaga Farms fuyu persimmons, organic kale, organic multigrain rice, medjool dates, roasted pumpkin seeds, herbs (chive, cilantro, mint), miso lemon vinaigrette. Gluten and dairy free. Vegan. Salad will be served with dressing on the side. A seasonal fall/winter special!
More about Tastea
Tastea
349 E. Main St., Suite 104, Alhambra
|32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
|20oz Bootea Shaker