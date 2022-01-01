Alhambra cafés you'll love

Semolina organic spaghetti noodles, house sesame sauce, organic cucumbers, pickled carrots, crushed peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, drizzle of chili crisp. Note: this dish comes slightly spicy by default because we enjoy it that way! Please request no spice if you do not want it to be spicy. Vegan, dairy free. Contains soy, sesame, garlic, scallions, cilantro.

