Alhambra Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Alhambra restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Alhambra

Spanglish Kitchen image

 

Spanglish Kitchen

526 N Atlantic Blvd, Alhambra

Avg 4.1 (2719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Asada Burrito$9.50
Steak, mexican rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, flour tortilla
Carnitas Taco$2.25
Slow cooked pork, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
Pastor Taco$2.25
Marinated pork, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
More about Spanglish Kitchen
Chonitos Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Chonitos Mexican Restaurant

2505 W Valley blvd, Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (1453 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SHRIMP & CARNE ASADA$24.99
MENUDO$12.95
SWEET CORN CAKE$3.95
More about Chonitos Mexican Restaurant
Michoacana Alhambra image

ICE CREAM

Michoacana Alhambra

2130 S Fremont ave, Alhambra

Avg 4.4 (496 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Chicken Tamale$2.99
Jalapeno & Cheese Tamale$2.75
Elote Esquita Sm$4.59
More about Michoacana Alhambra

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Alhambra

Tacos

Salmon

Burritos

Carne Asada

Map

More near Alhambra to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Arcadia

No reviews yet

Monterey Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston