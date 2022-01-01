Alhambra Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Alhambra
More about Spanglish Kitchen
Spanglish Kitchen
526 N Atlantic Blvd, Alhambra
|Popular items
|Asada Burrito
|$9.50
Steak, mexican rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, flour tortilla
|Carnitas Taco
|$2.25
Slow cooked pork, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
|Pastor Taco
|$2.25
Marinated pork, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
More about Chonitos Mexican Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Chonitos Mexican Restaurant
2505 W Valley blvd, Alhambra
|Popular items
|SHRIMP & CARNE ASADA
|$24.99
|MENUDO
|$12.95
|SWEET CORN CAKE
|$3.95