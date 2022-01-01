Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Avocado rolls in
Alhambra
/
Alhambra
/
Avocado Rolls
Alhambra restaurants that serve avocado rolls
California Rock'n Sushi - Alhambra
2201 W.Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra
No reviews yet
Eel and Avocado Roll
$8.95
Avocado Roll
$6.84
Avocado Roll
$5.95
More about California Rock'n Sushi - Alhambra
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Alhambra
645 East Main Street, Alhambra
No reviews yet
Avocado Roll
$5.25
More about Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Alhambra
