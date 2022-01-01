Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Beef soup in
Alhambra
/
Alhambra
/
Beef Soup
Alhambra restaurants that serve beef soup
California Rock'n Sushi
2201 W.Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra
No reviews yet
KS1. Beef Short Rib Soup
$20.95
More about California Rock'n Sushi
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra
707 E. Main St., Alhambra
No reviews yet
54. Beef Noodle Soup*
$13.50
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra
Browse other tasty dishes in Alhambra
Salmon
Shrimp Burritos
Seaweed Salad
Short Ribs
Fried Rice
Chicken Enchiladas
Scallops
Chicken Salad
More near Alhambra to explore
Pasadena
Avg 4.3
(66 restaurants)
San Gabriel
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Arcadia
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Monterey Park
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
South El Monte
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Rosemead
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
South Pasadena
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Temple City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
San Marino
Avg 3.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(839 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston