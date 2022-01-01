Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Alhambra

Go
Alhambra restaurants
Toast

Alhambra restaurants that serve calamari

Main pic

 

California Rock'n Sushi

2201 W.Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$8.95
Calamari Temp Roll$13.95
More about California Rock'n Sushi
Item pic

 

Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra

707 E. Main St., Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
24. Calamari$8.75
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra

Browse other tasty dishes in Alhambra

Edamame

Beef Soup

Huevos Rancheros

Pork Chops

Fish Curry

Eel

Chicken Tenders

Chilaquiles

Map

More near Alhambra to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston