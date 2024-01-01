Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Alhambra

Go
Alhambra restaurants
Toast

Alhambra restaurants that serve chicken curry

Item pic

 

GREEN SHAKER - Alhambra

707 E. Main St., Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
28. Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$14.25
More about GREEN SHAKER - Alhambra
Item pic

 

Phoenix Restaurant & Dessert - Alhambra

208 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
咖喱角(6pc) Curry Chicken Samosas$7.95
More about Phoenix Restaurant & Dessert - Alhambra

Browse other tasty dishes in Alhambra

Wontons

Pancakes

Flan

Beef Soup

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Enchiladas

Carne Asada

Tostadas

Map

More near Alhambra to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (106 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1047 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (393 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston