Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Alhambra

Go
Alhambra restaurants
Toast

Alhambra restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Item pic

 

Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra

707 E. Main St., Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
41. Chicken Fried Rice*$13.00
41. Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra
Phoenix Restaurant & Dessert image

 

Phoenix Restaurant & Dessert

208 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
雞炒飯 Chicken Fried Rice$11.95
More about Phoenix Restaurant & Dessert

Browse other tasty dishes in Alhambra

Carne Asada Burritos

Short Ribs

Chilaquiles

Flan

Chorizo Burritos

Cheesecake

Popcorn Chicken

Beef Soup

Map

More near Alhambra to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston