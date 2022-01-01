Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Alhambra

Alhambra restaurants
Alhambra restaurants that serve chili

Nabemono Shabu Shabu image

SHABU-SHABU • SEAFOOD • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES

Nabemono Shabu Shabu

27 E Main Street, Alhambra

Avg 4.5 (510 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shichimi Chili Pepper
Ra-Yu Chili Oil
Item pic

YAKITORI • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori & Men-Ya

45 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra

Avg 4.7 (467 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Chili$2.50
Green Chili$2.50
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Yang's Kitchen

112 W. Main St., Alhambra

Avg 4.5 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Extra Chili Crisp (2oz)$1.00
Aromatic chili oil w/ crispy bits of fried shallot and garlic
Chili Crisp (8oz)$13.00
Our chili crisp is made with ginger, garlic, shallots, three types of chilis, spices, and more. Add it to just about anything!
Extra Lacto Fermented Chili Sauce (2oz)$1.00
Tangy hot sauce
