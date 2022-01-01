Chili in Alhambra
Alhambra restaurants that serve chili
SHABU-SHABU • SEAFOOD • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES
Nabemono Shabu Shabu
27 E Main Street, Alhambra
|Shichimi Chili Pepper
|Ra-Yu Chili Oil
YAKITORI • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori & Men-Ya
45 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra
|Green Chili
|$2.50
|Green Chili
|$2.50
SMOKED SALMON
Yang's Kitchen
112 W. Main St., Alhambra
|Extra Chili Crisp (2oz)
|$1.00
Aromatic chili oil w/ crispy bits of fried shallot and garlic
|Chili Crisp (8oz)
|$13.00
Our chili crisp is made with ginger, garlic, shallots, three types of chilis, spices, and more. Add it to just about anything!
|Extra Lacto Fermented Chili Sauce (2oz)
|$1.00
Tangy hot sauce