Cookies in Alhambra

Alhambra restaurants
Alhambra restaurants that serve cookies

SMOKED SALMON

Yang's Kitchen

112 W. Main St., Alhambra

Avg 4.5 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$3.00
Made with Grist & Toll whole wheat flour, Bob's Steel Cut Oats, Vanilla Bean, and Straus Organic Butter.
11/19/21 UDPATE: Our cookies are now a little smaller than before
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Made with Grist & Toll whole wheat flour, Straus organic butter, and 72% valrhona chocolate.
11/19/21 UDPATE: Our cookies are now a little smaller than before
More about Yang's Kitchen
ICE CREAM

Michoacana Alhambra

2130 S Fremont ave, Alhambra

Avg 4.4 (496 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies & Cream$2.99
Cookie Monster$2.99
More about Michoacana Alhambra

