Curry in Alhambra
Alhambra restaurants that serve curry
SHABU-SHABU • SEAFOOD • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES
Nabemono Shabu Shabu
27 E Main Street, Alhambra
|Pork Katsu Curry Rice
|$16.00
Nama panko pork katsu, house Japanese curry, steamed white rice, fukujinzuke pickles
|Curry Fries
|$10.50
togarashi chili pepper fries topped with house Japanese curry, furikake, scallions & red pickled daikon
Twinkle Tea - Alhambra
406 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra
|Curry Fish Balls
|$3.00
5 pieces
YAKITORI • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori & Men-Ya
45 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra
|Curry Udon + Gyoza
|$13.50
|Karaage Curry Rice
|$14.00
Crispy Fried Chicken with Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Contains dairy.
|Plain Curry Udon
Beef and onion simmered in a mildly sweet sauce flavored w/ dashi, soy sauce & mirin in original curry sauce, topped w/ green onion.
California Rock'n Sushi
2201 W.Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra
|TK3. Curry Katsu
|$18.95
SMOKED SALMON
Yang's Kitchen
112 W. Main St., Alhambra
|Zumi's Curry Quiche
|$12.00
Zumi's curry flavored quiche with market vegetable and Peads and Barnetts bacon filling, sonora crust, gouda cheese, and side salad with pickled red onions. Contains dairy and gluten.