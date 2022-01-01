Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Alhambra

Alhambra restaurants
Toast

Alhambra restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

SHABU-SHABU • SEAFOOD • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES

Nabemono Shabu Shabu

27 E Main Street, Alhambra

Avg 4.5 (510 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Katsu Curry Rice$16.00
Nama panko pork katsu, house Japanese curry, steamed white rice, fukujinzuke pickles
Curry Fries$10.50
togarashi chili pepper fries topped with house Japanese curry, furikake, scallions & red pickled daikon
More about Nabemono Shabu Shabu
Item pic

 

Twinkle Tea - Alhambra

406 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Fish Balls$3.00
5 pieces
More about Twinkle Tea - Alhambra
Item pic

YAKITORI • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori & Men-Ya

45 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra

Avg 4.7 (467 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Udon + Gyoza$13.50
Karaage Curry Rice$14.00
Crispy Fried Chicken with Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Contains dairy.
Plain Curry Udon
Beef and onion simmered in a mildly sweet sauce flavored w/ dashi, soy sauce & mirin in original curry sauce, topped w/ green onion.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori & Men-Ya
Main pic

 

California Rock'n Sushi

2201 W.Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TK3. Curry Katsu$18.95
More about California Rock'n Sushi
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Yang's Kitchen

112 W. Main St., Alhambra

Avg 4.5 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Zumi's Curry Quiche$12.00
Zumi's curry flavored quiche with market vegetable and Peads and Barnetts bacon filling, sonora crust, gouda cheese, and side salad with pickled red onions. Contains dairy and gluten.
More about Yang's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra

707 E. Main St., Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
37. Pork Katsu Curry Rice*$12.75
36. Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$12.75
36. Chicken Katsu Curry Rice*$12.75
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra

