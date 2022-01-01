Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Alhambra

Go
Alhambra restaurants
Toast

Alhambra restaurants that serve dumplings

Main pic

 

California Rock'n Sushi

2201 W.Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
T6. Dumpling$13.95
More about California Rock'n Sushi
Item pic

 

Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra

707 E. Main St., Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
46. Boiled Pork Dumplings*$12.00
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra

Browse other tasty dishes in Alhambra

Calamari

Popcorn Chicken

Pancakes

Squid

Chicken Tenders

Beef Soup

Bean Burritos

Salmon

Map

More near Alhambra to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston