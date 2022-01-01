Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Dumplings in
Alhambra
/
Alhambra
/
Dumplings
Alhambra restaurants that serve dumplings
California Rock'n Sushi
2201 W.Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra
No reviews yet
T6. Dumpling
$13.95
More about California Rock'n Sushi
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra
707 E. Main St., Alhambra
No reviews yet
46. Boiled Pork Dumplings*
$12.00
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra
Browse other tasty dishes in Alhambra
Calamari
Popcorn Chicken
Pancakes
Squid
Chicken Tenders
Beef Soup
Bean Burritos
Salmon
More near Alhambra to explore
Pasadena
Avg 4.3
(66 restaurants)
San Gabriel
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Arcadia
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Monterey Park
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
South El Monte
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Rosemead
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
South Pasadena
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Temple City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
San Marino
Avg 3.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(255 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston