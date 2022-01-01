Miso soup in Alhambra

Omiso's Instant Miso Soup Paste makes your miso soup cooking so easy! Boil any vegetables you wish to have in your miso soup, lower the heat and add this soup paste. (approx. 12 servings when you use 1.5 tbsp for 7-8oz water). This miso soup paste has Wakame seaweed, soybean curd, and vegetable stock mixed in with three different types of miso paste. Vegan Item. Locally produced, artisanal miso paste by Omiso Co, based in DTLA. Made traditionally with some of the finest ingredients from Japan.

