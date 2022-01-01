Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Alhambra

Alhambra restaurants
Alhambra restaurants that serve quesadillas

Spanglish Kitchen

526 N Atlantic Blvd, Alhambra

Avg 4.1 (2719 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carnitas Quesadilla$7.00
Slow cooked pork, mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla
Shrimp Quesadilla$8.50
Mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla
Chicken Quesadilla$7.00
Marinated chicken, mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla
SEAFOOD • SALADS

Chonitos Mexican Restaurant

2505 W Valley blvd, Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (1453 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
QUESADILLA$12.95
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA$6.99
ICE CREAM

Michoacana Alhambra

2130 S Fremont ave, Alhambra

Avg 4.4 (496 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
40 tacos 3 quesadillas plus delivery$175.00
