Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Alhambra

Go
Alhambra restaurants
Toast

Alhambra restaurants that serve steamed rice

Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra image

 

Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra - 707 E. Main St.

707 E. Main St., Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steamed Fish Rice$13.25
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra - 707 E. Main St.
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar image

 

Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Alhambra

645 East Main Street, Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Rice$2.00
More about Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Alhambra

Browse other tasty dishes in Alhambra

Edamame

Taquitos

Crab Rolls

Calamari

Carne Asada Burritos

Fish Curry

California Rolls

Burritos

Map

More near Alhambra to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (874 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (155 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston