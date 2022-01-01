Tacos in Alhambra
Spanglish Kitchen
526 N Atlantic Blvd, Alhambra
|Carnitas Taco
|$2.25
Slow cooked pork, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
|Pastor Taco
|$2.25
Marinated pork, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
|Potato Taco
|$2.50
chipotle potato, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, crunchy corn tortilla
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Chonitos Mexican Restaurant
2505 W Valley blvd, Alhambra
|SOFT TACO A LA CARTA
|$3.99