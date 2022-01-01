Tacos in Alhambra

Carnitas Taco image

 

Spanglish Kitchen

526 N Atlantic Blvd, Alhambra

Avg 4.1 (2719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carnitas Taco$2.25
Slow cooked pork, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
Pastor Taco$2.25
Marinated pork, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
Potato Taco$2.50
chipotle potato, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, crunchy corn tortilla
Chonitos Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Chonitos Mexican Restaurant

2505 W Valley blvd, Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (1453 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SOFT TACO A LA CARTA$3.99
Michoacana Alhambra image

ICE CREAM

Michoacana Alhambra

2130 S Fremont ave, Alhambra

Avg 4.4 (496 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BUCHE Taco$1.89
Taco Dorado Birria$3.99
CARNE ASADA Taco$1.89
