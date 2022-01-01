Go
Toast

Alibaba Mediterranean Cuisine

Freshly made to order!

632 Redando ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Falafel$3.99
Chickpeas mixed with herbs, garlic, onion and spices
Beef Shawarma$10.99
Thinly sliced cuts of beef, tahini, onions, parsley, tomatoes, and pickles.
Chicken Tawouk Plate$17.99
With Rice, salad, hummus, & pita bread
Chicken Shawerma Plate$15.99
With Rice, salad, hummus, & Pita bread
Beef Sambosak$8.99
Fried filo dough stuffed with ground beef with homemade spices
Falafel Plate$13.99
5 Pc. with rice, salad, hummus, & Pita bread
Greek Salad$7.99
Side plate of Greek Salad
Baba Ghanoush$7.99
A smooth creamy dip made with roasted eggplant mixed with tahini and lemon topped with olive oil. Comes with pita bread.
2 pcs Baklava$3.99
See full menu

Location

632 Redando ave

Long Beach CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

STARLING DINER

No reviews yet

Breakfast, Brunch Restaurant

The Wild Chive

No reviews yet

Handcrafted, soulful vegan cuisine gone wild in Long Beach. Brick-n-mortar now open! 2650 East Broadway

Portfolio Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Coffee - Friendship -Community

Aji Peruvian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston