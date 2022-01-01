Go
Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Artisan Bakery

Wood Fire Pizza - Deli Sandwiches -
Artisanal Bakery -
Backyard -
Dogs Welcome!

404 S 4th St • $$

Cream Cheese Bacon Jalapenos$12.00
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños, filled with cream cheese, Maple syrup drizzle. 6 in an order, unless puny then more!
Rueben$14.00
Rocket$14.00
Garlic Olive Oil, mozz, goat cheese, prosciutto, topped with lemon olive oil arugula
Pesto Chicken$14.00
House pesto sauce (contains walnuts), roasted red peppers, smoked chicken, mozz, parmesan
The Fun Guy Pizza$12.00
Fungi Fun GUY! Garlic Olive Oil, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onion, goat cheese, mozz
Turkey Apple$12.00
Best Ever Pizza$14.00
Rustic crush tomato, garlic, spicy pepperoni, caramelized onion, mozz, ricotta
Margherita Pizza$11.00
Rustic crush tomato, mozz, fresh basil
Pork Love$16.00
All the Good MEATS!!!! Rustic crush tomato, Niman Meats Capocollo, Genoa, Sopressata salumi, prosciutto, mozz, parmesan
Spicy Pepperoni Pizza$13.00
Rustic crush tomato, Zoe meats spicy salumi(pepperoni), mozz, parmesan
Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

404 S 4th St

Laramie WY

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
