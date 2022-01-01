Go
Toast

Alibi Pub and Grub

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

4117 E Wonder Lake Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
See full menu

Location

4117 E Wonder Lake Rd

Wonder Lake IL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cullom Knoll

No reviews yet

The Knoll is back! With our rustic look and family-friendly feel, it will feel like you’ve escaped to the northern woods. Our menu has American favorites such as mouth-watering 1/3 lb burgers, jumbo chicken wings and delicious thin-crust pizza. Try our famous Friday night fish fry/bake and savory homemade potato pancakes. Not to mention our newest menu item, Broasted Chicken. Our full bar includes 8 beers on tap. We offer daily drink and food specials.

The Village Squire

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plum Garden McHenry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

D.C. Cobb's McHenry

No reviews yet

D.C. Cobb's McHenry

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston