Alibi Pub and Grub

Cullom Knoll

The Knoll is back! With our rustic look and family-friendly feel, it will feel like you’ve escaped to the northern woods. Our menu has American favorites such as mouth-watering 1/3 lb burgers, jumbo chicken wings and delicious thin-crust pizza. Try our famous Friday night fish fry/bake and savory homemade potato pancakes. Not to mention our newest menu item, Broasted Chicken. Our full bar includes 8 beers on tap. We offer daily drink and food specials.

