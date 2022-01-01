Go
ALICANTE

Offering dining room and bar area seating, including a private room for small groups or special occasions. Refined, diverse Mediterranean menu & an extensive wine list in an elegant waterfront setting!

PIZZA • GRILL

84 Uxbridge Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (315 reviews)

Popular Items

-SACCHETTI$25.00
Cheese Sachetti , Shrimp, Scallops, Lobster Sherry Tomato Cream
-BEEF SKEWERS$14.00
Bourbon Marinated
-EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA$22.00
Eggplant, Breaded and Baked, Roasted Garlic & Basil Marinara, Mozzarella - Penne
-SALMON$26.00
Broiled, Lemon White Wine - Mashed & Vegetables
-POLLO LISBOA$24.00
Boneless Chicken Breast, Egg Wash, Sautéed with Lemon, White Wine & Capers -Capellini
-KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES$10.00
-CAESAR$10.00
Crisp Romaine, Romano, Creamy Caesar, Parmesan Croutons
-BONELESS SHORT RIBS$27.00
Slow Braised, Garlic Sherry AuJus- Parmesan Risotto and Roasted Brussels Sprouts
-POLLO PARMIGIANA$24.00
Boneless Chicken Breast, Roasted Garlic & Basil Marinara, Mozzarella - Penne
-LINGUINI BOLOGNESE$22.00
Fresh Linguini, Classic Sauce made with Sirloin, Veal, Pork, Vegetables, Touch of Cream
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

84 Uxbridge Rd

Mendon MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

