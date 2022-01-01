Go
Alice’s Restaurant

Alice’s is a little slice of bliss among the redwoods. It’s a place where families, motorcyclists, hikers, equestrians, Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, writers, musicians, locals, and visitors can all come together to enjoy a great meal. Whether you want gourmet burgers and sweet potato fries, one of our scrumptious scrambles, or homemade pie, you can find it here.

17288 Skyline Blvd

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$11.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
Garlic Fries$4.00
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Plain Fries$3.50
Wild Mushroom With Truffle Oil Pizza$18.95
Mushroom puree with fresh herbs and truffle oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted wild mushrooms, topped with fresh herbs and truffle oil
Onion Rings$5.15
House Salad$7.50
Basil Chicken$13.95
Hamburger$10.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
Sweet Fries$4.95
Location

Woodside CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

