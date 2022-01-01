Alice’s Restaurant
Alice’s is a little slice of bliss among the redwoods. It’s a place where families, motorcyclists, hikers, equestrians, Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, writers, musicians, locals, and visitors can all come together to enjoy a great meal. Whether you want gourmet burgers and sweet potato fries, one of our scrumptious scrambles, or homemade pie, you can find it here.
17288 Skyline Blvd
Popular Items
Location
17288 Skyline Blvd
Woodside CA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Parkside Grille
California Gourmet Comfort Food. Dining Amongst 1000 years Old Redwoods
The Village Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Buck's of Woodside
BURGERS & TOMFOOLERY
The Village Pub
This beloved Woodside landmark brings destination dining to Silicon Valley. The Village Pub is rich with a sense of heritage and authenticity. The warm and elegant ambiance is the perfect backdrop for Chef Mark Sullivan's Contemporary American cuisine with Classic French roots.