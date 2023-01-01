Chef salad in Alice
Alice restaurants that serve chef salad
Texas Brick Oven
201 south Wright, Alice
|LG - Chef Salad
|$10.24
mixed green medley, cucumber, carrots, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, Ham, Eggs & Cheese, side croutons & house dressing.
Ranch, Thousand Island, Italian Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese.
|SM - Chef Salad
|$6.79
mixed green medley, cucumber, carrots, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, Ham, Eggs & Cheese, side croutons & house dressing.
Ranch, Thousand Island, Italian Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese.