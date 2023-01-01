Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Alice

Go
Alice restaurants
Toast

Alice restaurants that serve chef salad

LG - Chef Salad image

 

Texas Brick Oven

201 south Wright, Alice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LG - Chef Salad$10.24
mixed green medley, cucumber, carrots, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, Ham, Eggs & Cheese, side croutons & house dressing.
Ranch, Thousand Island, Italian Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese.
SM - Chef Salad$6.79
mixed green medley, cucumber, carrots, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, Ham, Eggs & Cheese, side croutons & house dressing.
Ranch, Thousand Island, Italian Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese.
More about Texas Brick Oven
Fruit Revolution & Deli image

 

Fruit Revolution & Deli

2042 E. MAIN, Alice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.25
More about Fruit Revolution & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Alice

Chicken Salad

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Alice to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Pharr

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Alamo

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (352 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston