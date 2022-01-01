Go
Toast

Alice's Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

10 Nolans Point Park Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

10 Nolans Point Park Road

Lake Hopatcong NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Windlass

No reviews yet

Delicious Dining. Incredible Views. For generations, The Windlass, a year-round restaurant at Nolan’s Point, has offered seasonal dining with exceptional hospitality. Our historic, family-friendly restaurant offers delicious meals, outstanding service, indoor and outdoor porch dining, and great live music events, year-round.

Main Lake Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pat's Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lola's Tex-Mex

No reviews yet

Open 7 days a week!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston