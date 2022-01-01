Go
Alice's Restaurant

Alice's is quickly becoming the premier restaurant in Pensacola with food representing the forgotten classics and exceptional service nestled in the growing area of downtown Pensacola South of Garden Street. We offer a comfortable atmosphere in the Wine Bar where you can dine from both of our menus & have choices of wine, beer and cocktails. We also provide a more upscale dining room and a private dining room for your pleasure. Please join us on this new culinary adventure soon! Our private parking lot is off of H street.

SEAFOOD

1504 w Intendencia St • $$

Avg 4.5 (332 reviews)

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

1504 w Intendencia St

Pensacola FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
