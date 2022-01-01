Go
Alice's imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Sandwiches

Alice's

Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2909 Eastern Blvd

Middle River, MD 21220

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

2909 Eastern Blvd, Middle River MD 21220

Directions

Gallery

4 Piece Chicken image
Alice's image
Alice's image
Alice's image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Landing Strip - 3030 Eastern Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3030 Eastern Blvd Middle River, MD 21220
View restaurantnext
Two Guys Grill
orange star4.6 • 128
1024 Eastern Blvd Essex, MD 21221
View restaurantnext
THE NEW DUGOUT TAVERN
orange starNo Reviews
11010 Bird River Grove Rd White Marsh, MD 21162
View restaurantnext
Mr. Bill's Terrace Inn - 200 Eastern Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
200 Eastern Ave. Essex, MD 21221
View restaurantnext
Super Chicken Rico - Rosedale
orange star4.4 • 134
8640 Pulaski Hwy suite 137 Rosedale, MD 21237
View restaurantnext
Della Rose's - Perry Hall
orange star4.1 • 73
5001 Honeygo Center Dr Perry Hall, MD 21128
View restaurantnext

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Middle River

Tavern in the Quarters
orange star4.3 • 335
601 Bowleys Quarters Rd Middle River, MD 21220
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Middle River

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Sparrows Point

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Alice's

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston