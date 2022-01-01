Go
Alidoro

Alidoro is an Italian specialty sandwich shop originally founded in 1986 in the heart of New York City’s SoHo, now with locations in New York and Miami. We offer over 40 different sandwiches that we make fresh daily from only the finest Italian ingredients.
We look forward to your visit and hope you enjoy the taste of Italy we bring to the neighborhood.

383 West 31st Street

Popular Items

Giardino$13.50
arugula, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, chickpeas, cucumbers, olives, almonds, lemon-garlic vinaigrette, croutons
Alyssa$14.50
smoked chicken, arugula, dressing, fresh mozzarella
Gothamist$17.50
prosciutto, basil pesto, sun dried tomato paste, burrata
Alessandra$15.50
bel paese, tuna, hot peppers, eggplant caponata, provolone
Build Your Own Sandwich$7.00
Pinocchio$15.50
prosciutto, sopressata, olive paste, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Mona Lisa$13.50
fresh mozzarella, bel paese, artichokes, eggplant caponata
Italian Cheesesteak$17.50
roast beef, provolone, truffle cream, sautéed mushrooms
Brando$14.50
smoked chicken, provolone, arugula, sweet roasted peppers
Chips$2.00
Location

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
