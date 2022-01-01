Alidoro
Alidoro is an Italian specialty sandwich shop originally founded in 1986 in the heart of New York City’s SoHo, now with locations in New York and Miami. We offer over 40 different sandwiches that we make fresh daily from only the finest Italian ingredients.
We look forward to your visit and hope you enjoy the taste of Italy we bring to the neighborhood.
383 West 31st Street
Popular Items
Location
383 West 31st Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Canuck
Canadian Hockey and Sports bar
Vornado - Fueling Station Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Mercado
Dining Destination Featuring the Delicious Diversity of Spanish Cuisine from Chef José Andrés.
Mercado
Come in and enjoy!