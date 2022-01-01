Go
Toast

The Oasis Wynwood

The Oasis features six national food and beverage concepts, retail space, and an outdoor concert venue. Located in the heart of Wynwood, The Oasis is a go-to destination from lunch to late night and everything in between.

2319 North Miami Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Potatoes & Peppers Burrito$11.00
Flour tortilla with potatoes & pepperr, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Warm tortilla chips, served with house made salsa
Grilled Steak Tacos$9.00
Char-grilled steak marinated with cilantro, cumin and lime
Prince Perfection Pizza$42.00
PSP Marinara Sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano & EVO.
Four Cheese Slice$6.00
Side House Marinara Sauce$1.00
Topo Chico$4.00
Spicy Vodka Pizza$42.00
PSP vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano.
Prince Perfection Slice$7.50
PSP Marinara Sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano & EVO.
Spicy Vodka Slice$7.50
PSP vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano.
See full menu

Location

2319 North Miami Avenue

Miami FL

Sunday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bunnie Cakes

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

SuViche

No reviews yet

Freshness with flavor is our focus. At Suviche we offer a variety of beautifully crafted and explosively flavorful sushi rolls, ceviches and other Peruvian specialties. We are especially proud of the light and healthier nature of many of our recipes, always featuring the freshest of ingredients. A true Culinary Mindbomb!
In select locations we are also home to the first Pisco Bar in South Florida, featuring home-made infusions with fresh herbs, fruits and spices.

Green G

No reviews yet

COLD-PRESSED JUICE + ACAI BOWLS + SMOOTHIES

SuViche

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston