Alidoro

Alidoro is an Italian specialty sandwich shop originally founded in 1986 in the heart of New York City’s SoHo, now with locations in New York and Miami. We offer over 40 different sandwiches that we make fresh daily from only the finest Italian ingredients.
We look forward to your visit and hope you enjoy the taste of Italy we bring to the neighborhood.

SANDWICHES

1 Rockefeller Plaza • $$

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips$2.00
Build Your Own Sandwich$6.00
Gothamist$16.50
prosciutto, basil pesto, sun dried tomato paste, burrata
Il Cesari$12.50
smoked chicken, tricolore greens, garlic-rosemary crouton, parmigiano, pesto-caesar vinaigrette
Alyssa$13.50
smoked chicken, arugula, dressing, fresh mozzarella
Il Sole$14.50
hot sopressata, hot pepper jam, truffle cream, arugula, fresh mozzarella
Sara$15.00
smoked chicken, sopressata, calabrian chili cream, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, provolone, hot honey
Pinocchio$14.50
prosciutto, sopressata, olive paste, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Brando$13.50
smoked chicken, provolone, arugula, sweet roasted peppers
Italian Cheesesteak$16.50
roast beef, provolone, truffle cream, sautéed mushrooms
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1 Rockefeller Plaza

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
