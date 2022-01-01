Reception at Chorus

RICH TABLE

No reviews yet

Rich Table is the culinary vision of Chefs Evan and Sarah Rich. With over three decades of combined experience in San Francisco and New York high-end restaurants, the team brings with them a wealth of talent, knowledge of quality foods and wine, and connections with the best farms and purveyors. Rich Table is a place with no dress code, where the food speaks for itself. Evan and Sarah believe that eating out should be relaxed, fun and exciting. It should remind you of the good times you share with family while introducing you to new tastes in the company of friends. The staff at Rich Table use their years of experience to provide food that is expertly prepared and served, while set in a surrounding that is modern, convivial, and comfortable.

