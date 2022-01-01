Go
Alimentari At Left Bank

Alimentari at Left Bank serves a menu of Italian sandwiches made with fresh, local bread and locally sourced meat. We also have fresh pasta by the pound and other Italian specialties. If that's not enough, we're also Raleigh’s only completely local, whole animal butchery and charcuterie shop!

PASTA • SANDWICHES

500 E Davie St • $$

Avg 4.4 (39 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Bacon Club (ish)$14.00
Smoked Turkey, Molasses Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, Aioli, on house made ciabatta
Charcuterie Board$36.00
Charcuterie board comes with 4 meats, 3 cheeses, Whole Grain Mustard, 2 accoutrement (marinated olives, marinated mushrooms or giardiniera -- depending on availability) and ciabatta bread.
*Alimentari team chooses items included on boards. Should there be dietary restrictions, please list those below.
3 Tigelle Combo$8.00
Choose 3 tigelle sandwiches.
Chicago Italian Beef$14.50
House-made roast beef in au jus, topped with spicy giardiniera (marinated vegetables), melted provolone cheese on ciabatta. Served with a side of au jus to pour over the sandwich.
Caprese Sandwich$12.00
The Hot Italian$14.50
Salame calabrese, capicola cotto, prosciutto di Parma, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cherry peppers and an Italian vinaigrette on ciabatta.
4 Tigelle Combo$10.00
Choose 4 tigelle sandwiches.
5 Tigelle Combo$12.00
Choose 5 tigelle sandwiches.
Meatball Sub$14.00
Pork and beef meatballs in marinara with melted provolone cheese on ciabatta.
Mortadella Cheesesteak$14.00
Mortadella (original bologna with pistachios and peppercorns in it), sauteed with butter and onions, mayonnaise and melted provolone cheese. Served on ciabatta.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

500 E Davie St

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
