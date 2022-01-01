Alimentari at Mothers and Sons
Alimentari at Mothers and Sons stems from the creative mind of Josh DeCarolis, acclaimed chef of Mothers and Sons and Co-Owner of Alimentari at Left Bank in Raleigh. We are offering a farm-fresh menu of Italian specialties, house made sauces and fresh pasta by the pound. In addition to our Italian specialties, we are offering an assortment of cheese, cured meats, local farm fresh produce and miscellaneous groceries. Our menu is rounded out with a take and bake option designed for a meal with family and friends.
105 West Chapel Hill Street
Popular Items
Location
105 West Chapel Hill Street
Durham NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Afters Dessert Bar
Providing elegant, approachable desserts and pastries for all. Also, Cookie Cakes! Order online OR in person for takeout dining.
Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria
Wood-Fired Neapolitan Pizzeria & Gelateria
Neomonde Mediterranean
We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!
COPA
COPA is the nation's first farm-to-table Cuban restaurant and a certified living wage employer. Thank you for your support!