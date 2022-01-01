Go
Toast

Alimentari at Mothers and Sons

Alimentari at Mothers and Sons stems from the creative mind of Josh DeCarolis, acclaimed chef of Mothers and Sons and Co-Owner of Alimentari at Left Bank in Raleigh. We are offering a farm-fresh menu of Italian specialties, house made sauces and fresh pasta by the pound. In addition to our Italian specialties, we are offering an assortment of cheese, cured meats, local farm fresh produce and miscellaneous groceries. Our menu is rounded out with a take and bake option designed for a meal with family and friends.

105 West Chapel Hill Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tuna Salad$9.00
Tuna Salad made with Capers & Olives, Tomato Conserva, Red Onion Agrodolce, Cacio Caballo Cheese; on House-made Ciabatta
Caprese$9.00
Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, September Oil, Balsamico Vecchio
Caesar$8.00
Romaine Lettuce with Focaccia Croutons, Parmigiano, and house-made Caesar Dressing
Hot Coppa$5.25
per 1/4 lb
Chicken Parm Grinder$10.50
Two pieces of Fried Chicken Milanese with Basil, Provolone, Mozzarella, Parm & Red Sauce on freshly-baked Ciabatta Bread
Meatball$9.00
Pork & Beef Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Parmigiano & Mozzarella; on House-made Ciabatta
Sandwich Combo$13.00
Your choice of sandwich, side dish and drink are all included with this combo.
Alimentari Breakfast Sando$6.00
Choose your Bread, Style of Egg & Cheese; comes with meat of your choice
Porchetta$9.00
Slices of Warm Roasted Pork, Marinated Rapini, Cacio Cavallo, Aioli; on House-made Ciabatta
Salumi Misti$9.00
Mortadella (contains pistachio nuts), Salame Calabrese, Pickled Cherry Peppers, Arugula, Basil, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar; on House-made Ciabatta
See full menu

Location

105 West Chapel Hill Street

Durham NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Afters Dessert Bar

No reviews yet

Providing elegant, approachable desserts and pastries for all. Also, Cookie Cakes! Order online OR in person for takeout dining.

Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria

No reviews yet

Wood-Fired Neapolitan Pizzeria & Gelateria

Neomonde Mediterranean

No reviews yet

We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!

COPA

No reviews yet

COPA is the nation's first farm-to-table Cuban restaurant and a certified living wage employer. Thank you for your support!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston