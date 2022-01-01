Go
Alimento

Alimento is a creative and soulful Italian restaurant from James Beard-nominated chef and owner Zach Pollack. Located in L.A.'s historic Silver Lake neighborhood on a bustling corridor of shops and restaurants adjacent to the famous reservoir, the food at Alimento draws inspiration from Italy's regional traditions while not adhering too strictly to them. Carefully sourced ingredients from local artisans and growers feature prominently among the menu's selection of small plates, pastas, and large platters designed for sharing. The food is complemented by an eclectic wine list showcasing lesser-known varietals and hard-to-find wines from small producers (many of which are organic and/or biodynamic), and by a rotating selection of microbrews from the U.S. and Italy.

PASTA

1710 Silver Lake Blvd • $$$

Popular Items

Chopped Salad$15.00
Salami, chickpea purée & crouton, tomato, peperoncini
Chicken Milanese Sandwich$16.00
NOW YOU CAN CHOOSE: buffalo-style with Zach's Red Hot, BBQ-style with house BBQ, or regular (always a solid choice). Buttermilk-brined and fried chicken thigh, peperoncini slaw, prosciutto cotto, brioche
Tortellini in Brodo$12.00
Radiatori$19.00
Braised pork shoulder sugo, kale, fennel pollen
Bread & Oil$4.00
White Radicchio Caesar$15.00
Chicories, Parmigiana-Reggiano, anchovy, mollica (contains dairy and anchovy, and cannot be modified without)
Whole Wheat Bigoli$17.00
tomato, pinenuts, fiore sardo (v)
White Bean and Emmer Zuppa$10.00
Housemade bread, fresno chilies, olive oil (V)
Pork Meatballs$15.00
Pork Meatballs, long-cooked cauliflower, mustard greens
Gnòc$17.00
oxtail, bone marrow, potato

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1710 Silver Lake Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
