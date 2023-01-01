Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Aliso Viejo

Aliso Viejo restaurants
Aliso Viejo restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Lupe's Mexican - Aliso Viejo - 26541 Aliso Creek Road Suite C

26541 Aliso Creek Road Suite C, Aliso Viejo

Chilaquiles Plate$14.50
Red, Green or Chipotle served with Egg topped with Cilantro, Onion and Sour Cream.
Rice & Beans or House Potatoes.
Chilaquiles Bowl (Copy)$13.00
Choice of Sauce (Red, Green, Chipotle), Served with 2 Eggs Any Style (Scrambled, Over Easy, Over Medium, Over Hard), Rice and Beans or House Potatoes, Cheese, Avocado Slices, Sour Cream, Onion, and Cilantro
Chilaquiles Plate (Copy)$14.50
Choice of Sauce (Red, Green, Chipotle), Egg Style (Scambled, Over Easy, Over Medium, Over Hard), Served w/ Rice and Beans OR House ) Potatoes, Sour Cream, and Cheese.
More about Lupe's Mexican - Aliso Viejo - 26541 Aliso Creek Road Suite C
Chuponcito - 23411 Aliso Viejo Pkwy Suite K

23411 Aliso Viejo Pkwy Suite K, Aliso Viejo

Chilaquiles$14.00
More about Chuponcito - 23411 Aliso Viejo Pkwy Suite K

