Chips and salsa in Aliso Viejo

Aliso Viejo restaurants that serve chips and salsa
FISH DISTRICT
26541 Aliso Creek Rd, Aliso Viejo
No reviews yet
TORTILLA CHIPS & MANGO-ONION SALSA
$1.75
More about FISH DISTRICT
Taquiero Taco- Aliso Viejo
22912 Pacific Park Dr Unit B, Aliso Viejo
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$3.25
Chips & Salsa
$3.25
More about Taquiero Taco- Aliso Viejo
