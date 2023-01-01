Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Aliso Viejo

Go
Aliso Viejo restaurants
Toast

Aliso Viejo restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

West Coast Hibachi -

90 Vantis Drive, Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Entree$23.00
Salmon$17.00
More about West Coast Hibachi -
Item pic

 

FISH DISTRICT - Aliso Viejo

26541 Aliso Creek Rd, Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SALMON & KALE bowl$13.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), grilled salmon, lemon-honey kale, nori, sesame seeds, scallions, ginger-teriyaki sauce
SALMON side$7.00
(NEW) SALMON SQUASH BURGER$13.00
Seasonal special.
Crafted with a choice of beer-battered or grilled salmon filet over garlic-butter brioche bun covered with oven-baked butternut squash mash, marinated red onions, sliced English cucumber. Topped with baby arugula and finished with our signature house-made dill-lemon aioli.
More about FISH DISTRICT - Aliso Viejo
Map

More near Aliso Viejo to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (74 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (800 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (401 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1478 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston