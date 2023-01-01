Salmon in Aliso Viejo
Aliso Viejo restaurants that serve salmon
West Coast Hibachi -
90 Vantis Drive, Aliso Viejo
|Salmon Entree
|$23.00
|Salmon
|$17.00
FISH DISTRICT - Aliso Viejo
26541 Aliso Creek Rd, Aliso Viejo
|SALMON & KALE bowl
|$13.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), grilled salmon, lemon-honey kale, nori, sesame seeds, scallions, ginger-teriyaki sauce
|SALMON side
|$7.00
|(NEW) SALMON SQUASH BURGER
|$13.00
Seasonal special.
Crafted with a choice of beer-battered or grilled salmon filet over garlic-butter brioche bun covered with oven-baked butternut squash mash, marinated red onions, sliced English cucumber. Topped with baby arugula and finished with our signature house-made dill-lemon aioli.