Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Aliso Viejo

Go
Aliso Viejo restaurants
Toast

Aliso Viejo restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

FISH DISTRICT - Aliso Viejo

26541 Aliso Creek Rd, Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.50
Battered & fried sweet potato
More about FISH DISTRICT - Aliso Viejo
Item pic

 

Eureka! - Aliso Viejo

26541 ALISO CREEK ROAD, ALISO VIEJO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey-Cinnamon Sweet Potato Fries (Side) ...$7.75
More about Eureka! - Aliso Viejo

Browse other tasty dishes in Aliso Viejo

Lasagna

Mac And Cheese

Bean Burritos

Steak Tacos

Fish And Chips

Ceviche

Cake

Coleslaw

Map

More near Aliso Viejo to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (133 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (90 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (364 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1920 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston