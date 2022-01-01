Go
Aliya Lavaland

Come in and enjoy our New Specialty Pastry Mooncake. Lava! is all you need.

141 N. Atlantic Blvd Ste#103

Popular Items

(Future Order) Regular Signature w/Salted Egg Mooncake/ 1 Pc$1.60
NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP
For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance.
Cooked Salted Egg yolk, Mung bean, Wheat Flour, egg, Milk, Sugar, No Lava
Regular Mooncakes/ 12 Pcs Box$15.00
12 Pcs Regular Assorted delights, Without Lava inside- Signature, Taro, Ube, Matcha, and Black Sesame.
(Single Pc) Salted Egg Signature Mooncake$1.60
Cooked Solid piece of Salted Egg yolk, Premium Mung beans, Wheat Flour, egg, Milk, Sugar, No Lava inside.
Any 6 Pcs Lava Box$19.00
6 Pcs Lava Mooncake Box set. Mix & Match any flavor. Please let us know in the comment or at the counter. Subject to availability.
Assorted Regular Mooncakes/ 5 Pcs Box$6.25
Regular Assorted delights, Without Lava inside: Choose from Signature, Taro, Ube, Matcha, and Black Sesame.
(Future Order) 5 Pcs Lava Assorted Box$16.00
NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance. Lava Assorted Box: Signature, Taro, Ube, Matcha, & Black Sesame.
Regular Taro Mooncake/ Single Pc$1.35
Plain Filling without Lava, Taro, Wheat Flour, Coconut milk, Egg, Sugar
5 Pcs Lava Assorted Box$16.00
All 5 flavors of our Lava Mooncake: Signature, Taro, Ube, Matcha, and Black Sesame.
(Future Order) Any 6 Pcs Lava Box$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP. For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance. Lava Assorted Box: Mix and Match any 6 flavors.
(Future Order) Matcha Lava/1 Pc$3.25
NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP. For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance
Monterey Park CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
