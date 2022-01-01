Go
Alkaline

Alkaline serves ramen and other Asian style street food

RAMEN

742 W. 21st Street • $$

Avg 4 (457 reviews)

Popular Items

shoyu ramen$15.00
chicken dashi broth/ seasoned with soy/ shredded pork/ sous vide egg/ pickled ginger/ scallions/ narutomaki
brussels sprouts$12.00
asian sticky wings$16.00
korean -style fried/ sticky sauce/ fried garlic/ scallions/ sesame seeds/ gluten free
spicy red curry ramen$15.00
thai style red curry/ coconut broth/ sous vide chicken/ sous vide egg/ pickled ginger/ cilantro/ narutomaki
green bean salad$8.00
rayu vin/ soy/ fried garlic/ cilantro/ red onions/ vegan/ gluten free
beef noodle soup$16.00
spicy beef broth/ shredded beef/ cabbage/ scallions/ cilantro
tonkotsu ramen$15.00
creamy pork broth/ shredded pork/ sous vide egg/ pickled ginger/ scallions/ narutomaki
*no take out set up*
In our attempt to reduce our carbon footprint, if you're going home and don't need chopsticks to go please select!
creamy vegetable paitan ramen$15.00
vegetarian miso broth/ vegetables/ sous vide egg/ pickled ginger/ scallions
kimchi ramen$15.00
kimchi broth/ fresh kimchi/ shredded pork/ sous vide egg/ pickled ginger/ scallions/ narutomaki
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

742 W. 21st Street

Norfolk VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
