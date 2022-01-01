Go
All About Burger - 1424 Wisconsin Ave

Mono By All About Burger

1424 Wisconsin Ave

Popular Items

Regular Shakes$5.49
Philly Cheeseteak$10.99
Cheese Burger$7.14
Onion Rings$6.49
Small Reg Fries$4.19
BACON Cheese Burger$8.29
Sausage & Egg Cheese Sandwich$6.95
Chicken Tenders$7.99
Premium Shake$6.49
Small Cajun Fries$4.19
Location

1424 Wisconsin Ave

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
