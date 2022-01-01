Go
All About Burger

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

3325 Wilson Blvd. • $

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Cajun Fries$4.19
Beyond Burger$8.99
Chicken Tenders$7.99
Regular Shakes$5.49
Onion Rings$6.49
BACON Cheese Burger$8.29
Premium Shake$5.49
Cheese Burger$7.14
Small Reg Fries$4.19
Philly Cheeseteak$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3325 Wilson Blvd.

Arlington VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
