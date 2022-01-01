All About The Burgers
AATB grills freshly ground crafted burgers with the ingredients mixed into the patties, cooked on a lava rock char-broiler to give you a backyard BBQ flavor. All burgers are paired with local brewery craft beers and we have craft sodas as well. And don't forget about our killer fries! Come in for some Good Times @ AATB!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1464 Madera Rd • $
1464 Madera Rd
Simi Valley CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
