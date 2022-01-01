Go
All About The Burgers

AATB grills freshly ground crafted burgers with the ingredients mixed into the patties, cooked on a lava rock char-broiler to give you a backyard BBQ flavor. All burgers are paired with local brewery craft beers and we have craft sodas as well. And don't forget about our killer fries! Come in for some Good Times @ AATB!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1464 Madera Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (674 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Burger$11.55
Freshly ground USDA Choice Angus Tri-Tip & Brisket mixed with seasoned fried onions, BBQ seasoning and hickory BBQ sauce served on a bed of creamy slaw.
Meat Lovers Burger$11.55
Freshly ground USDA Choice Angus Chuck, Tri-Tip and Brisket mixed with grilled Andouille sausage, Italian sausage and Hickory & Applewood smoked bacon.
Roasted Garlic Parmesan Fries$4.25
*Signature Fries*
AATB Seasoned Fries$3.25
Seasoned with a BBQ Mesquite seasoning.
Caliente Burger$8.80
Freshly ground Chuck mixed with Pepper Plant seasoning, habanero, serrano, chipotle & jalapeno peppers.
*Recommend adding Pepper Jack cheese*
All About the Bacon Burger$9.00
Freshly ground Chuck mixed with Applewood & Hickory smoked bacon.
*Recommend adding Cheddar Cheese*
Creole Burger$9.00
Our Signature Burger!
Freshly ground Chuck mixed with Andouille sausage, roasted red bell peppers, scallions, garlic, sweet & sour and creole seasoning.
Fountain Drink$2.25
AATB Original Burger$8.55
Freshly ground Chuck mixed with our special seasoning.
Papas de Diablo$4.25
Our seasoned fries topped with a very SPICY sauce made in house.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1464 Madera Rd

Simi Valley CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
