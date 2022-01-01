Go
All Day by Kramers

All Day by Kramers features a new menu created by a James Beard award winning chef. It is largely inspired by modern American cuisine touches of French influence. The dining space has also been refreshed with plants and bookish murals, sitting within the Kramers bookstore. Please see our homepage to read our social distanced dining guidelines. We also have a patio and additional outdoor seating with tents.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1517 Connecticut Avenue NW • $

Avg 4.3 (91 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids chicken Fingers$7.00
Avocado Toast$14.00
poached eggs, pickled onion, radish, tomato, lemon lime, crunchy salt (v)
Lobster Ravioli$23.00
Brown Butter Cream, Crispy Sage, Toasted Rosemary & Sunflower Seed
Crispy Chicken$14.00
fried chicken breast, red pepper aioli, pickles
Extra Side of Honey Mustard$0.75
Cubano$15.00
house smoked pork, shaved ham, gouda, pickled jalapeños
Cali Dagwood$14.00
goat cheese, avocado, bibb lettuce, cucumber, cherry pepper relish, lemon buttermilk dressing (v)
Kramers Breakfast$14.00
two eggs, toast, breakfast potatoes, choice of meat
All Day Burger$15.00
2 smashed 4oz beef patties, american cheese, bibb lettuce, pickles, special sauce
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
buttermilk waffle, fried chicken breast, cole slaw, & spicy honey butter
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1517 Connecticut Avenue NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
