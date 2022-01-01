All Day by Kramers
All Day by Kramers features a new menu created by a James Beard award winning chef. It is largely inspired by modern American cuisine touches of French influence. The dining space has also been refreshed with plants and bookish murals, sitting within the Kramers bookstore. Please see our homepage to read our social distanced dining guidelines. We also have a patio and additional outdoor seating with tents.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
1517 Connecticut Avenue NW • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1517 Connecticut Avenue NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
