All Good Things

Cassell's Hamburgers

Our story began in 1948, when Al Cassell opened Cassell's Hamburgers, which became an iconic lunch counter in Los Angeles. Famously known for grinding fresh beef everyday, and making his own mayonaisse, his passion for the hamburger lives on.

Cassell's Hamburgers now resides in the historic Hotel Normandie in Los Angeles.

The soul of the restaurant stays true to founder Al Cassell's original principles of being a hamburger shop with a focus on premium beef, ground daily in house. All of our burgers are still cooked on Al Cassell's famous original crossfire broiler, ground with the original grinder, and pattied with the original press.

