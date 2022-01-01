Go
All Good Things

Market, Cafe and Kitchens

2748 W 8th St. #107

Popular Items

Order of Tater Tots$3.50
An order of crispy tater tots with choice of dipping sauce
Jeju Matcha Latte$6.00
Jeju Matcha + steamed milk (12oz)
ORIGIN: Jeju Island, South Korea
TASTING NOTES: WheatGrass and kale, with a nut milk finish
Loco Moco$12.50
Gary & Son's Loco Moco: 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty(s) over garlic fried rice, topped with beef gravy, a fried egg sunny side-up, crispy shallots, green onions and house furikake
Breakfast Sandwich + Batch Brew Coffee or Cold Brew or Black Tea$10.00
AGT Combo: Breakfast Sandwich + Cold brew or Batch brew or Black Tea. Sausage patty, eggs and cheese on a toasted english muffin.
Locorito$12.50
Gary & Sons signature Loco Moco in a burrito. Juicy wagyu beef patties mixed together with fried rice, beef gravy, crispy shallots, green onion, house furikake and a poached egg in the center. Comes with extra gravy for dipping!
Avocado Toast$10.50
Smashed avocado, pickled red onions, cherry tomatoes, 'everything' seasoning on Clark Street Country sourdough toast.
Batch Brew Coffee$3.75
A balanced cup of coffee, brewed for that comforting taste you can enjoy everyday. (12oz)
Vegan B.B.$12.50
Vegan Breakfast Burrito has tofu scramble with turmeric, avocado, tater tots, pinto beans and tofu chorizo wrapped in a flour tortilla
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Sausage patty, eggs and cheese on a toasted english muffin
All Good B.B.$12.00
All Good Breakfast Burrito has scrambled eggs, tater tots, cheese, avocado and bacon (you can sub bacon for turkey sausage/veggie) wrapped in a flour tortilla
Location

2748 W 8th St. #107

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
