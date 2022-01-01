Go
Toast

Roll With It

Let’s face it, our days are long but there’s rarely enough time to finish that to-do list. Cleaning, grocery shopping, Zoom calls, learning common core math, and most importantly down time for yourself. Adulting is turning out to be more Peg Bundy that Martha Stewart.

Stop stressing and just ROLL WITH IT

All In Hospitality Group, the team behind Royals, the Winchester, Donkey Taqueria and Hancock, has created ROLL WITH IT, take-n-bake restaurant inspired meals to make adulting look easy. Just order online, pick up curbside, and heat and serve at home.

No stress, no mess, but just YES!

701 Wealthy St SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thanksgiving for 2$48.00
River Valley Farms free range turkey, cooked and carved (mix of white and dark meat). All the fixings included are sausage & herb stuffing, shaved brussel sprout salad, cranberry sauce, fresh green bean casserole, mashed potatoes & turkey gravy, and a fresh loaf of bread.
Donate 2 Meals!$10.00
Your generous donation goes towards 2 holiday meals for Grand Rapids Front Line workers. Meals are made by Donkey, The Winchester, Hancock, Royals, Roll With It, and are provided by you!
Medi Salad – Small$11.00
Fresh greens . carrot . red onion . cucumber . tomato . radish . garbanzo beans . peas . cauliflower rice . lemon and mint vinaigrette
Serves approximately 2 people
Cheese + Charcuterie (serves 2-4)$24.00
cheese & charcuterie selection with paired accompaniments . cranberry jam . wholegrain mustard . everything crackers .
Thanksgiving for 4$96.00
River Valley Farms free range turkey, cooked and carved (mix of white and dark meat). All the fixings included are sausage & herb stuffing, shaved brussel sprout salad, cranberry sauce, fresh green bean casserole, mashed potatoes & turkey gravy, and a fresh loaf of bread.
Turkey Pot Pie - Small (serves 2)$23.00
peas . carrot . redskin potato . turkey pepper gravy . flaky piecrust .
Take-N-Bake Cinnamon Rolls (qty 4)$20.00
take-n-bake cinnamon rolls . sour cream icing .
(qty 4)
Sweet Potato & Black Bean Enchilada- Small (serves 2)$19.00
sweet potatoes . black beans . flour tortillas . salsa roja . cheddar cheese . green peppers . rice . cilantro . served with Donkey tortilla chips & salsa verde .
Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas - Small (serves 2)$22.00
beef barbacoa . enchiladas sauce . cheese . green pepper . onion . served with donkey chips and our house made tomato salsa, tomatoes, jalapeno, onion, cilantro and southwest spices
Loaded Cobb Salad - Small (serves 2)$11.00
romain lettuce, cucumbers, green peas, cheddar, eggs, bacon, tomatoes, fried onion, tossed in house ranch .
See full menu

Location

701 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Royals

No reviews yet

Brunch, Hot Dogs, Burgers & More!

Elk Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maru Sushi & Grill

No reviews yet

We are a chef-driven restaurant committed to using only the finest fish, vegetables, sushi rice, and scratch-made sauces. Each dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.

Brewery Vivant

No reviews yet

European influenced with local flare

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston