All-Purpose

We have added a 20% automatic charge to make an employee emergency fund during these difficult times. Thanks for understanding.

79 Potomac Ave. SE

Popular Items

Fried Brussels Sprouts$14.00
parmigiano, grain mustard vinaigrette, 'nduja breadcrumbs
The Standard$16.00
Bianco di Napoli tomatoes, mozz, Sicilian oregano, grana Padano
House Salad$12.00
iceberg, aged provolone, mozz, olives, pepperoncini, red onion, Italian vinaigrette (gluten free, vegetarian)
Crispy Fried Mozzarella$12.00
local mozz, pecorino Romano, marinara sauce
(3 per order, vegetarian)
Buona$20.00
tomato, mozz, pepperoni, Calabrian chili honey, basil
Arancini 'Bolognese'$14.00
fried risotto balls ,beef & pork ragu, mozzarella, basil, marinara
AP Caesar Salad$14.00
little gem lettuces, parm, breadcrumbs, anchovy dressing
Sedgewick$20.00
whipped ricotta, mozz, taleggio, parm, truffle honey, chives (vegetarian)
Roasted Garlic Knots$12.00
lemon butter, chives, parm fonduta (3 per order)
Childish Bambino$22.00
tomato, mozz, smoked bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni
Location

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

