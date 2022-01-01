Go
Toast

All-Purpose

Jersey-fresh, deck oven pizza! Come be a kid again and enjoy neighborhood charm, like those Italian joints of your youth!
For the freshest quality food, we recommend that you dine in or pick up directly.
All-Purpose has added an automatic 20 percent service fee to show exactly how much of your payment goes directly to employees.
Delivery orders are provided by DoorDash, not All Purpose staff. If you have issues regarding your delivery, please contact them directly. In the event that they cannot adequately address your concerns, we can provide a full refund.

1250 9th Street NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vespa$20.00
porcini crema, mozz, roasted leeks, wild mushrooms, black truffle sauce
Chicken Parm Arancini$14.00
fried risotto balls, roasted chicken, tomato sugo, mozz, parm
The Standard$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, Siciliana oregano, grana Padano
Buona$20.00
tomato, mozz, pepperoni, Calabrian chili honey, basil
Enzo the Baker$20.00
tomato, mozz, capicola bacon, spicy chilies, pickled peppers, red onion, pecorino
Sedgewick$20.00
whipped ricotta, mozz, taleggio, parm, truffle honey, chives. Add a bottle of rose for a perfect pairing.
AP Caesar Salad$14.00
little gem lettuces, parm, breadcrumbs, anchovy dressing
Feta Ranch Dippie$3.00
Tripper$20.00
tomato, beef meatballs, ricotta, Sicilian hot sauce, fresh oregano
*meatballs contain gluten and dairy
House Salad$12.00
iceberg, aged provolone, mozzarella, olives, pepperoncini, red onion, Italian vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

1250 9th Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BKK Cookshop

No reviews yet

fun and tasty thai food. draft cocktails. asian beer. great wines & sakes.
awesome atmosphere and a killer patio. from the folks behind beau thai.

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Qui Qui DC

No reviews yet

Qui Qui DC is bringing the authentic flavors of Puerto Rico to the Nation’s Capital in DC’s Shaw neighborhood.

La Jambe Shaw

No reviews yet

Charcuterie, Fromagerie, Vin

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston