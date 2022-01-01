Go
Toast

All Things Chocolate & More

We serve breakfast all day!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

10471 Ford Ave suite D • $$

Avg 4.8 (1164 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Turkey$11.00
Turkey breast, mozzarella, spinach. Served on toasted rustic white bread.
Pancakes, Waffles, Or French Toast$7.00
Served with scrambled eggs and bacon.
French Fries$4.00
Classic BLT$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes. Served on rustic white bread.
Chocolate by the Pound$24.00
Chicken Salad$12.00
Oven roasted chicken breast, grapes, pecans, celery and carrots; topped with tomato and spinach.
Fountain Drinks$2.50
Philly Steak Sandwich (Better Than)$13.00
Marinated sirloin steak on a toasted croissant with lettuce, cheddar, our house-made cilantro aioli served with pickled peppers.
Honeymoon Soup
Jalapeño Chicken Salad$13.00
Roasted chicken with jalapeños, apples, cranberries, red onions, pecans; topped with tomato and spinach.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10471 Ford Ave suite D

Richmond Hill GA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
