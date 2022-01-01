Go
All Together Now

All Together Now is a funky bottle shop, all-day eatery and market in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood that's about good people sharing good food.

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

2119 W Chicago Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.00
Hand-Rolled Plain or Everything Bagel. Choice of Scallion or Plain Cream Cheese.
Aya Baguette$3.00
A real French guy told us these baguettes from Aya Bakery are the best in the city so it must be true
Crispy Fingerling Potatoes$7.00
Scallion + Lemon Powder, Malt Vinegar Mayo, Fresno Hot Sauce
Boards for Compact Gatherings (4-6 People)$45.00
Festive, seasonal, special selections of our favorite artisan cheeses and meats. Cheese Boards come with 4 cheeses. Cheese + Meat Boards have 3 cheeses and 2 meats. Boards are served with preserves, cornichons + raw honey. Everything comes on a sturdy, table-ready, reusable wood board.
Smashed White Bean$12.00
White Beans, Feta, Horseradish, Herb Pistou, Pickled Shallot, Focaccia.
Please be aware that this sandwich cannot be made without feta.
Malted Chocolate Oreo$3.00
It's a Sandwich, But Better Because It's a Cookie
Crunch Party$8.00
Candied almonds, cashews, pecans, rosemary, Aleppo pepper, crispy favas, and big corn nuts are having a party and you're invited. 6 ounce bag.
French Exit$11.50
Underground Meats Salami, Pleasant Ridge Reserve Cheese, Aioli, Mustard, Demi Baguette
Oatmeal Sandwich Cookie$3.00
Honey Marshmallow Filling
Green Salad$6.00
Revol Farms Greens, Sarvecchio Cheese, Tarragon Dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2119 W Chicago Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
