Allecious Faith Family Food - 106 N Mcmorrine St
Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location
106 N Mcmorrine St, Elizabeth City NC 27909
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kathy's Kreations - 1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F
4.6 • 248
1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View restaurant
La Guera Chicana Moyock - 716 Caratoke Hwy
No Reviews
716 Caratoke Hwy Moyock, NC 27958
View restaurant